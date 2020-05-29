Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

AVRO stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $729.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 386,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Avrobio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avrobio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

