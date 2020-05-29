Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $682.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 in the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CommVault Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CommVault Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CVB Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
CVB Financial Upgraded at BidaskClub
Centerstate Bank Upgraded at BidaskClub
Centerstate Bank Upgraded at BidaskClub
Crispr Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
Crispr Therapeutics Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”
BidaskClub Upgrades America’s Car-Mart to Buy
BidaskClub Upgrades America’s Car-Mart to Buy
Columbia Sportswear Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub
Columbia Sportswear Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report