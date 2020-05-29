Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $682.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,816 shares of company stock valued at $392,452 in the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

