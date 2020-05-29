ValuEngine Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Hold

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEX. Cfra lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.77 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 909,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,609 shares of company stock valued at $598,436. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 80.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,128 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $18,990,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 874,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 808,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

