BidaskClub Downgrades Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Buy

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). On average, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 200,421 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.