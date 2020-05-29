Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $39.34.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

