AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.22 on Friday. AAON has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,607,172.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AAON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AAON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

