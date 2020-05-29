ValuEngine Downgrades Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) to Sell

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

Plantronics stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Plantronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

