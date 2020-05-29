American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.