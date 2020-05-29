ValuEngine Downgrades Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) to Strong Sell

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.82 on Friday. Pharma Bio Serv has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Pharma Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Pharma Bio Serv had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharma Bio Serv will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.