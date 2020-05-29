Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18.
In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
