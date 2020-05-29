Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $2,315,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after buying an additional 19,615,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after buying an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

