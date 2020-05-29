Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) versus Acasti Pharma (NYSE:ACST) Head to Head Survey

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kadmon and Acasti Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadmon -813.33% -142.79% -66.34% Acasti Pharma N/A -2,168.55% -128.83%

85.6% of Kadmon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Acasti Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kadmon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kadmon has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kadmon and Acasti Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadmon $5.09 million 140.22 -$61.37 million ($0.74) -6.03 Acasti Pharma N/A N/A -$39.29 million ($0.71) -0.91

Acasti Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kadmon. Kadmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acasti Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kadmon and Acasti Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadmon 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acasti Pharma 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kadmon presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.06%. Acasti Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 551.49%. Given Acasti Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than Kadmon.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

