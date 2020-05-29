Critical Comparison: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) & Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -17.56 Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$80.03 million ($1.31) -4.22

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monopar Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monopar Therapeutics N/A -45.32% -42.72% Evofem Biosciences N/A -304.11% -169.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics and Evofem Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evofem Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Monopar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 431.65%. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.27%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

