Financial Comparison: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bilibili alerts:

This table compares Bilibili and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -21.20% -20.37% -10.34% Five9 -2.89% 3.21% 1.28%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bilibili and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 0 10 0 3.00 Five9 1 4 10 0 2.60

Bilibili presently has a consensus price target of $30.99, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $92.15, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. Given Bilibili’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Five9.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 10.30 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -53.93 Five9 $328.01 million 19.08 -$4.55 million $0.12 840.83

Five9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats Bilibili on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.