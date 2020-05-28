Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.52.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 18,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,460,221.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,324 shares in the company, valued at $12,655,976.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,023,290 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,614,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 126,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

