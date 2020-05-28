Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,655,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 311,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,451,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,320.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

