ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 348,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 521,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Insiders purchased 2,308,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,127 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

