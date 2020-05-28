Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 573,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 224.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 219,536 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 290.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 140,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of CNO opened at $15.06 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.31.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

