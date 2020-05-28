Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stake Cut by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 152,678 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 405,127 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $1,682,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,415 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.