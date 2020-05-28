Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

