Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Compass Point upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ADS opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Sharen J. Turney bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,855 shares of company stock valued at $373,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

