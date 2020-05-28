Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock downside is caused by a soft fourth-quarter 2019 performance. Sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while bottom line fell year over year on higher cost of sales and increased operating expenses. Also, the company saw weakness in its wholesale unit driven by lower accessories/apparel revenues. Moreover, wholesale gross margin fell 90 bps to 29.2%, thanks to the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from China. Again, concerns related to supply chain disruptions, slowdown in production activities and lower demand due to coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored. Additionally, the company has withdrawn its fiscal 2020 earnings and revenue guidance.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

SHOO opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

