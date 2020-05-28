StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in StoneCo by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,638,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,932 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 192,178.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,809,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

