12,348 Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 1,534,055 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Pinterest to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,425,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,191.

NYSE:PINS opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

