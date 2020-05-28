Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $206,000 Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period.

In other Spirit Airlines news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

