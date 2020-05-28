Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransAlta by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.52 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 1.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.