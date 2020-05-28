Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,088 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 37.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Tudor Pickering downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of LYB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.