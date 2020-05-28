ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 146,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

