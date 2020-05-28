ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $99.43 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

