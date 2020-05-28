Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 64,500 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

EVRI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.69.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

