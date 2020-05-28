Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,840,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,478,490.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 399,550 shares of company stock worth $3,360,921. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

