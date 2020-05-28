Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 3,362 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $63,000.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $418.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

