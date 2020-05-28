IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

