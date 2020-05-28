CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,990.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

