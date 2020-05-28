First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 25,617 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of National General worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in National General by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. National General Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Several research firms have commented on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.