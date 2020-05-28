Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,990.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

