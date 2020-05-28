Howard Hughes Medical Institute Purchases 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,990.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

