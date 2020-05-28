Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

