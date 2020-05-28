1,000 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Jdc Jsc L.P.

Jdc Jsc L.P. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000. Amazon.com accounts for 8.5% of Jdc Jsc L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

