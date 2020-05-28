Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 6,135 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 67.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 183,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 34.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

