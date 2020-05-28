Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 974 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,990.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

