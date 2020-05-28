Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

