First Pacific Advisors LP Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $6,283,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,717,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,990.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

