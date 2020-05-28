BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.29, approximately 15,119 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 213,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

BXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $613.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Janzen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 16,242 shares of company stock worth $87,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

