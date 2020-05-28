Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $44,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,472,900 shares of company stock valued at $276,617,695 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

