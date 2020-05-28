Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $131,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

NYSE PFS opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

