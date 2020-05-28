ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.