Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTU opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

