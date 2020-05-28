Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 101,864 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

