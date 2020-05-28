Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of El Pollo LoCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $105.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.