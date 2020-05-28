ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 382,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 242,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

